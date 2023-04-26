E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) has gone down by -39.23% for the week, with a -63.49% drop in the past month and a -92.66% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 21.21% for EJH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -56.61% for EJH’s stock, with a -98.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Right Now?

The public float for EJH is 23.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.55% of that float. On April 26, 2023, the average trading volume of EJH was 515.04K shares.

EJH) stock’s latest price update

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -10.75 compared to its previous closing price of 0.36. However, the company has seen a fall of -39.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EJH Trading at -75.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EJH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.58%, as shares sank -65.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -87.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EJH fell by -36.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7083. In addition, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited saw -92.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EJH

Equity return is now at value -9.10, with -7.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.