Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, DBX stock has gone down by -4.88%, with a monthly decline of -0.43% and a quarterly plunge of -8.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.77% for Dropbox Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.69% for DBX’s stock, with a -4.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) is above average at 11.36x. The 36-month beta value for DBX is also noteworthy at 0.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DBX is $27.23, which is $5.56 above than the current price. The public float for DBX is 262.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.01% of that float. The average trading volume of DBX on April 26, 2023 was 3.14M shares.

DBX) stock’s latest price update

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.00 in relation to its previous close of 21.50. However, the company has experienced a -4.88% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/18/22 that Roku, DraftKings, Cognex, Shake Shack: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of DBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DBX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DBX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DBX reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for DBX stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to DBX, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on September 13th of the previous year.

DBX Trading at -0.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares sank -0.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBX fell by -4.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.43. In addition, Dropbox Inc. saw -5.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBX starting from Regan Timothy, who sale 1,723 shares at the price of $22.00 back on Apr 14. After this action, Regan Timothy now owns 664,837 shares of Dropbox Inc., valued at $37,906 using the latest closing price.

Volkmer Bart, the Chief Legal Officer of Dropbox Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $21.01 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that Volkmer Bart is holding 378,798 shares at $210,130 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.33 for the present operating margin

+80.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dropbox Inc. stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 17.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.08. Equity return is now at value -116.00, with 19.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In summary, Dropbox Inc. (DBX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.