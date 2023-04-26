DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.50 in relation to its previous close of 30.25. However, the company has experienced a -4.73% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) Right Now?

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 115.38x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) is $35.00, which is $5.64 above the current market price. The public float for DV is 163.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DV on April 26, 2023 was 1.68M shares.

DV’s Market Performance

DV stock saw a decrease of -4.73% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.21% and a quarterly a decrease of 17.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.76% for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.27% for DV’s stock, with a 10.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DV stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for DV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DV in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $35 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DV reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for DV stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 22nd, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to DV, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

DV Trading at 3.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares surge +1.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DV fell by -4.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.20. In addition, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. saw 32.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DV starting from Grimmig Andrew E, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $30.52 back on Apr 13. After this action, Grimmig Andrew E now owns 55,964 shares of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., valued at $1,220,880 using the latest closing price.

Desmond Laura, the Director of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., sale 11,003 shares at $30.56 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that Desmond Laura is holding 179,071 shares at $336,222 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.65 for the present operating margin

+75.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. stands at +9.56. The total capital return value is set at 7.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.94. Equity return is now at value 5.20, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV), the company’s capital structure generated 9.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.72. Total debt to assets is 8.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.46.

Conclusion

To put it simply, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.