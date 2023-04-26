Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG)’s stock price has decreased by -2.90 compared to its previous closing price of 143.49. However, the company has seen a -3.70% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/01/21 that Salesforce, Snowflake, Zscaler, Box: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) is 5.63x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FANG is 2.02. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 25 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) is $174.73, which is $35.42 above the current market price. The public float for FANG is 175.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.50% of that float. On April 26, 2023, FANG’s average trading volume was 2.41M shares.

FANG’s Market Performance

FANG’s stock has seen a -3.70% decrease for the week, with a 11.09% rise in the past month and a -3.94% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.23% for Diamondback Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.03% for FANG’s stock, with a 3.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FANG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FANG stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for FANG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FANG in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $177 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FANG reach a price target of $181. The rating they have provided for FANG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 25th, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to FANG, setting the target price at $195 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

FANG Trading at 0.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FANG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares surge +8.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FANG fell by -3.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $141.31. In addition, Diamondback Energy Inc. saw 3.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FANG starting from Zmigrosky Matt, who sale 2,012 shares at the price of $136.96 back on Dec 21. After this action, Zmigrosky Matt now owns 23,623 shares of Diamondback Energy Inc., valued at $275,562 using the latest closing price.

Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes, the President & CFO of Diamondback Energy Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $160.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes is holding 61,334 shares at $960,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FANG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.63 for the present operating margin

+70.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diamondback Energy Inc. stands at +45.05. The total capital return value is set at 30.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.73. Equity return is now at value 31.60, with 17.90 for asset returns.

Based on Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG), the company’s capital structure generated 42.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.83. Total debt to assets is 24.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.