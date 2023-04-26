DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) is above average at 154.76x. The 36-month beta value for DXCM is also noteworthy at 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DXCM is $134.06, which is $9.79 above than the current price. The public float for DXCM is 384.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.23% of that float. The average trading volume of DXCM on April 26, 2023 was 2.29M shares.

DXCM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) has surged by 0.10 when compared to previous closing price of 123.83, but the company has seen a 4.23% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/28/22 that Dexcom Stock Soars on Earnings and Revenue Beat

DXCM’s Market Performance

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) has seen a 4.23% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.65% gain in the past month and a 16.91% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.30% for DXCM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.11% for DXCM’s stock, with a 19.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DXCM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DXCM stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for DXCM by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for DXCM in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $138 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DXCM reach a price target of $142. The rating they have provided for DXCM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 29th, 2023.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to DXCM, setting the target price at $121 in the report published on January 26th of the current year.

DXCM Trading at 7.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +6.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXCM rose by +4.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.22. In addition, DexCom Inc. saw 9.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DXCM starting from Leach Jacob Steven, who sale 30,764 shares at the price of $125.00 back on Apr 20. After this action, Leach Jacob Steven now owns 259,613 shares of DexCom Inc., valued at $3,845,500 using the latest closing price.

Regan Barry J., the EVP Operations of DexCom Inc., sale 2,214 shares at $124.50 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that Regan Barry J. is holding 68,258 shares at $275,643 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DXCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.44 for the present operating margin

+64.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for DexCom Inc. stands at +11.73. The total capital return value is set at 9.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.99. Equity return is now at value 16.20, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on DexCom Inc. (DXCM), the company’s capital structure generated 100.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.15. Total debt to assets is 39.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In summary, DexCom Inc. (DXCM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.