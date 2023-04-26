Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) has decreased by -3.42 when compared to last closing price of 22.23.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. WSJ Video reported on 03/23/23 that What’s in an Oreo? A Food Scientist Explains.

Is It Worth Investing in Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) Right Now?

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DK is 1.47.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The public float for DK is 66.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DK on April 26, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

DK’s Market Performance

DK’s stock has seen a -4.83% decrease for the week, with a -1.83% drop in the past month and a -21.24% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.86% for Delek US Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.19% for DK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -19.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DK stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for DK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DK in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $24 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DK reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for DK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 09th, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to DK, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on January 20th of the current year.

DK Trading at -10.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares sank -6.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DK fell by -4.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.06. In addition, Delek US Holdings Inc. saw -20.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DK starting from Soreq Avigal, who purchase 6,775 shares at the price of $22.63 back on Mar 14. After this action, Soreq Avigal now owns 94,400 shares of Delek US Holdings Inc., valued at $153,318 using the latest closing price.

Spiegel Reuven, the CFO of Delek US Holdings Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $22.60 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Spiegel Reuven is holding 33,148 shares at $45,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DK

Equity return is now at value 24.70, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.