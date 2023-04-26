Deere & Company (DE) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.21 in comparison to its previous close of 388.04, however, the company has experienced a -4.34% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/29/23 that Deere Is Sowing the Seeds of Success. Why the Stock Can Ride an Economic Crash.

Is It Worth Investing in Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) Right Now?

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for DE is at 1.04. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DE is $479.13, which is $90.96 above the current market price. The public float for DE is 295.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.90% of that float. The average trading volume for DE on April 26, 2023 was 1.58M shares.

DE’s Market Performance

DE’s stock has seen a -4.34% decrease for the week, with a -1.82% drop in the past month and a -8.93% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.07% for Deere & Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.98% for DE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DE stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for DE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DE in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $440 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

DE Trading at -5.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares sank -3.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DE fell by -4.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $390.47. In addition, Deere & Company saw -11.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DE starting from CAMPBELL RYAN D, who sale 11,429 shares at the price of $439.69 back on Dec 01. After this action, CAMPBELL RYAN D now owns 13,147 shares of Deere & Company, valued at $5,025,217 using the latest closing price.

Howze Marc A, the Sr Advisor, Office of Chairman of Deere & Company, sale 10,910 shares at $442.79 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Howze Marc A is holding 17,321 shares at $4,830,881 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.63 for the present operating margin

+29.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Deere & Company stands at +13.58. The total capital return value is set at 14.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.56. Equity return is now at value 41.20, with 9.30 for asset returns.

Based on Deere & Company (DE), the company’s capital structure generated 257.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.04. Total debt to assets is 57.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 165.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Deere & Company (DE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.