CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.37 in comparison to its previous close of 10.43, however, the company has experienced a 0.30% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.26. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) is $13.50, which is $3.63 above the current market price. The public float for CBAY is 80.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CBAY on April 26, 2023 was 1.71M shares.

CBAY’s Market Performance

CBAY stock saw an increase of 0.30% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 16.53% and a quarterly increase of 28.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.95% for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.28% for CBAY’s stock, with a 80.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBAY

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CBAY reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for CBAY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 09th, 2023.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to CBAY, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on April 11th of the previous year.

CBAY Trading at 12.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.70%, as shares surge +13.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBAY rose by +0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +186.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.26. In addition, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. saw 57.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBAY starting from KIM DENNIS D, who sale 112,219 shares at the price of $9.54 back on Apr 17. After this action, KIM DENNIS D now owns 20,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,070,536 using the latest closing price.

KIM DENNIS D, the Chief Medical Officer of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., sale 7,781 shares at $8.98 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that KIM DENNIS D is holding 20,000 shares at $69,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBAY

Equity return is now at value -148.20, with -62.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.94.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.