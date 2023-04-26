CubeSmart’s (CUBE) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, CUBE stock has gone down by -1.30%, with a monthly gain of 0.80% and a quarterly surge of 4.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.13% for CubeSmart The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.26% for CUBE stock, with a simple moving average of 4.19% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) is above average at 35.28x. The 36-month beta value for CUBE is also noteworthy at 0.60.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The public float for CUBE is 223.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.80% of that float. The average trading volume of CUBE on April 26, 2023 was 2.15M shares.

CUBE) stock’s latest price update

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE)’s stock price has plunge by -1.88relation to previous closing price of 46.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.30% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUBE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUBE stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for CUBE by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CUBE in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $52 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to CUBE, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on April 04th of the current year.

CUBE Trading at -1.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares surge +1.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUBE fell by -1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.56. In addition, CubeSmart saw 12.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUBE starting from MARR CHRISTOPHER P, who sale 19,000 shares at the price of $48.33 back on Mar 03. After this action, MARR CHRISTOPHER P now owns 480,960 shares of CubeSmart, valued at $918,270 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUBE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.78 for the present operating margin

+40.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for CubeSmart stands at +28.85. The total capital return value is set at 5.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.85. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on CubeSmart (CUBE), the company’s capital structure generated 110.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.40. Total debt to assets is 49.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.16.

Conclusion

In summary, CubeSmart (CUBE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.