Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK)’s stock price has increased by 2.81 compared to its previous closing price of 79.05. However, the company has seen a 2.74% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/02/22 that Carl Icahn Has More Than 8% Stake in Crown Holdings

Is It Worth Investing in Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK) is above average at 13.64x. The 36-month beta value for CCK is also noteworthy at 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CCK is 117.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.89% of that float. The average trading volume of CCK on April 26, 2023 was 931.72K shares.

CCK’s Market Performance

CCK’s stock has seen a 2.74% increase for the week, with a 5.48% rise in the past month and a -6.86% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.39% for Crown Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.38% for CCK stock, with a simple moving average of -4.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCK stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CCK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CCK in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $80 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCK reach a price target of $71, previously predicting the price at $115. The rating they have provided for CCK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 26th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to CCK, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on September 15th of the previous year.

CCK Trading at -0.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +3.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCK rose by +2.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.53. In addition, Crown Holdings Inc. saw -1.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCK starting from Kalaus Christy L., who sale 500 shares at the price of $93.90 back on Sep 08. After this action, Kalaus Christy L. now owns 4,894 shares of Crown Holdings Inc., valued at $46,950 using the latest closing price.

NOVAES DJALMA JR, the President – Americas Division of Crown Holdings Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $105.38 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that NOVAES DJALMA JR is holding 80,328 shares at $526,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.72 for the present operating margin

+14.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crown Holdings Inc. stands at +5.61. The total capital return value is set at 13.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.58. Equity return is now at value 41.10, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK), the company’s capital structure generated 390.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.59. Total debt to assets is 50.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 377.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In summary, Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.