Costamare Inc. (CMRE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) has dropped by -3.96 compared to previous close of 9.35. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) is above average at 2.11x. The 36-month beta value for CMRE is also noteworthy at 1.35.

The public float for CMRE is 52.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.62% of that float. The average trading volume of CMRE on April 26, 2023 was 583.11K shares.

CMRE’s Market Performance

CMRE stock saw a decrease of -10.65% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.39% and a quarterly a decrease of -10.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.73% for Costamare Inc. (CMRE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.76% for CMRE’s stock, with a -10.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMRE stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CMRE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CMRE in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $10 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMRE reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $12.50. The rating they have provided for CMRE stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 13th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to CMRE, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

CMRE Trading at -7.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares sank -2.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMRE fell by -10.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.52. In addition, Costamare Inc. saw -3.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CMRE

Equity return is now at value 26.70, with 11.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Costamare Inc. (CMRE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.