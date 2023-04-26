CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 2.15.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) is $15.67, which is $11.56 above the current market price. The public float for CRMD is 40.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CRMD on April 26, 2023 was 235.81K shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

CRMD) stock’s latest price update

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD)’s stock price has decreased by -12.29 compared to its previous closing price of 4.68. However, the company has seen a -14.92% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CRMD’s Market Performance

CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) has seen a -14.92% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 19.33% gain in the past month and a -0.36% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.07% for CRMD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.42% for CRMD stock, with a simple moving average of 2.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRMD stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for CRMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRMD in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $31 based on the research report published on February 17th of the previous year 2021.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRMD reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for CRMD stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on September 29th, 2020.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to CRMD, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on September 21st of the previous year.

CRMD Trading at -1.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.68%, as shares surge +19.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRMD fell by -15.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.62. In addition, CorMedix Inc. saw -2.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRMD starting from Todisco Joseph, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $3.82 back on Nov 15. After this action, Todisco Joseph now owns 242,169 shares of CorMedix Inc., valued at $76,400 using the latest closing price.

Todisco Joseph, the Chief Executive Officer of CorMedix Inc., purchase 4,700 shares at $3.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Todisco Joseph is holding 222,169 shares at $18,424 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46819.91 for the present operating margin

-225.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for CorMedix Inc. stands at -45409.90. Equity return is now at value -51.00, with -46.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.44.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.