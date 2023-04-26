Corebridge Financial Inc.’s (CRBG) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, CRBG stock has gone down by -2.76%, with a monthly gain of 11.33% and a quarterly plunge of -24.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.27% for Corebridge Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.93% for CRBG’s stock, with a -18.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) Right Now?

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CRBG is $24.31, which is $8.56 above the current price. The public float for CRBG is 141.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRBG on April 26, 2023 was 1.81M shares.

CRBG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) has dropped by -3.63 compared to previous close of 16.82. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRBG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRBG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CRBG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CRBG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $18 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRBG reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for CRBG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 04th, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to CRBG, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

CRBG Trading at -8.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRBG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares surge +6.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRBG fell by -2.76%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.11. In addition, Corebridge Financial Inc. saw -19.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRBG starting from Colberg Alan B., who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $22.92 back on Nov 10. After this action, Colberg Alan B. now owns 37,858 shares of Corebridge Financial Inc., valued at $687,474 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRBG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.63 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Corebridge Financial Inc. stands at +30.85. The total capital return value is set at 51.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.80. Equity return is now at value 69.20, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG), the company’s capital structure generated 187.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.18. Total debt to assets is 4.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 168.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.