Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) has increased by 0.56 when compared to last closing price of 99.84. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.95% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/01/22 that ConEd Agrees to Sell Clean Energy Business for $6.8 Billion

Is It Worth Investing in Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) Right Now?

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.50x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) by analysts is $89.75, which is -$10.58 below the current market price. The public float for ED is 345.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.59% of that float. On April 26, 2023, the average trading volume of ED was 1.84M shares.

ED’s Market Performance

The stock of Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) has seen a 2.95% increase in the past week, with a 5.61% rise in the past month, and a 6.75% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.38% for ED. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.19% for ED stock, with a simple moving average of 6.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ED stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for ED by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ED in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $104 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ED reach a price target of $92, previously predicting the price at $76. The rating they have provided for ED stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on January 24th, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to ED, setting the target price at $98 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

ED Trading at 6.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.19%, as shares surge +6.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ED rose by +2.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.59. In addition, Consolidated Edison Inc. saw 5.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ED starting from HOGLUND ROBERT N, who purchase 137 shares at the price of $95.67 back on Mar 31. After this action, HOGLUND ROBERT N now owns 44,238 shares of Consolidated Edison Inc., valued at $13,148 using the latest closing price.

Nadkarni Gurudatta D, the VP, Strategic Planning of Consolidated Edison Inc., purchase 109 shares at $95.67 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Nadkarni Gurudatta D is holding 9,359 shares at $10,407 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ED

Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.