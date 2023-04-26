Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) has seen a 0.94% increase in the past week, with a 7.32% gain in the past month, and a -7.37% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.37% for SBS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.94% for SBS stock, with a simple moving average of -2.92% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) is 10.70x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SBS is 1.02. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) is $12.70, which is $2.23 above the current market price. The public float for SBS is 338.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.19% of that float. On April 26, 2023, SBS’s average trading volume was 1.84M shares.

SBS) stock’s latest price update

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.21 compared to its previous closing price of 9.70. However, the company has seen a 0.94% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

SBS Trading at -2.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +3.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBS rose by +0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.89. In addition, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo saw -9.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.88 for the present operating margin

+34.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo stands at +14.15. Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 5.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.