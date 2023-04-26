CME Group Inc.’s (CME) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of CME Group Inc. (CME) has gone down by -1.88% for the week, with a 2.31% rise in the past month and a 8.47% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.41% for CME. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.50% for CME’s stock, with a 3.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) is 25.38x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CME is 0.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for CME Group Inc. (CME) is $201.73, which is $19.85 above the current market price. The public float for CME is 358.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.20% of that float. On April 26, 2023, CME’s average trading volume was 1.81M shares.

CME) stock’s latest price update

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.30 in comparison to its previous close of 187.22, however, the company has experienced a -1.88% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/26/22 that CME’s Earnings Show Not All Exchanges Are Seeing a Trading Slowdown

Analysts’ Opinion of CME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CME stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CME by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CME in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $191 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CME reach a price target of $200, previously predicting the price at $212. The rating they have provided for CME stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to CME, setting the target price at $220 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

CME Trading at 0.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares surge +1.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CME fell by -1.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $190.79. In addition, CME Group Inc. saw 11.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CME starting from SHEPARD WILLIAM R, who purchase 195 shares at the price of $186.45 back on Mar 28. After this action, SHEPARD WILLIAM R now owns 250,063 shares of CME Group Inc., valued at $36,337 using the latest closing price.

SHEPARD WILLIAM R, the Director of CME Group Inc., purchase 298 shares at $185.32 during a trade that took place back on Mar 27, which means that SHEPARD WILLIAM R is holding 249,869 shares at $55,195 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CME

Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CME Group Inc. (CME) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.