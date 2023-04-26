Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s (CNK) Stock: A 3.09% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

In the past week, CNK stock has gone down by -3.02%, with a monthly gain of 19.52% and a quarterly surge of 37.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.17% for Cinemark Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.09% for CNK’s stock, with a 21.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.29.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The public float for CNK is 108.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 27.88% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CNK on April 26, 2023 was 2.79M shares.

CNK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK) has decreased by -2.61 when compared to last closing price of 16.47. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.02% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/06/22 that Cinemark Sales Soar as Theatergoers Return

Analysts’ Opinion of CNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNK stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CNK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CNK in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $12 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNK reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for CNK stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 12th, 2023.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CNK, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on January 03rd of the current year.

CNK Trading at 15.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares surge +16.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNK fell by -3.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.67. In addition, Cinemark Holdings Inc. saw 85.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNK starting from SENIOR ENRIQUE, who sale 35,054 shares at the price of $12.47 back on Dec 09. After this action, SENIOR ENRIQUE now owns 46,609 shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc., valued at $437,123 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNK

Equity return is now at value -133.50, with -5.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.