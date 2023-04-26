Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 55.52x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.33. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) by analysts is $2035.10, which is -$168.07 below the current market price. The public float for CMG is 27.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.57% of that float. On April 26, 2023, the average trading volume of CMG was 282.46K shares.

CMG) stock’s latest price update

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 14.88 compared to its previous closing price of 1780.00. However, the company has seen a gain of 13.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/06/23 that Sweetgreen Renames Its Chipotle Chicken Burrito Bowl, Ending Days Old Legal Battle

CMG’s Market Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) has experienced a 13.29% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 24.09% rise in the past month, and a 30.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.60% for CMG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.14% for CMG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 31.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMG stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CMG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CMG in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $2050 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMG reach a price target of $2250, previously predicting the price at $2050. The rating they have provided for CMG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 26th, 2023.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to CMG, setting the target price at $2270 in the report published on April 26th of the current year.

CMG Trading at 25.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 12.54% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares surge +22.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMG rose by +12.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1,749.76. In addition, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. saw 47.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMG starting from Brandt Christopher W, who sale 1,013 shares at the price of $1795.00 back on Apr 18. After this action, Brandt Christopher W now owns 8,125 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., valued at $1,818,335 using the latest closing price.

Niccol Brian R, the Chairman, CEO of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., sale 1,023 shares at $1695.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Niccol Brian R is holding 23,347 shares at $1,733,985 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.16 for the present operating margin

+20.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. stands at +10.41. The total capital return value is set at 20.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.69. Equity return is now at value 40.00, with 13.40 for asset returns.

Based on Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG), the company’s capital structure generated 157.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.18. Total debt to assets is 46.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 49.58 and the total asset turnover is 1.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

To sum up, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.