Chegg Inc. (CHGG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.06 in relation to its previous close of 18.44. However, the company has experienced a 4.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/07/23 that Chegg Earnings Topped Estimates. Why Its Stock Dropped 24%.

Is It Worth Investing in Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) Right Now?

Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Chegg Inc. (CHGG) is $20.33, which is $2.32 above the current market price. The public float for CHGG is 122.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHGG on April 26, 2023 was 3.06M shares.

CHGG’s Market Performance

The stock of Chegg Inc. (CHGG) has seen a 4.39% increase in the past week, with a 15.18% rise in the past month, and a -12.46% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.84% for CHGG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.07% for CHGG’s stock, with a -15.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHGG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHGG stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for CHGG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CHGG in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $25 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to CHGG, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

CHGG Trading at 9.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHGG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +13.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHGG rose by +4.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.14. In addition, Chegg Inc. saw -28.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHGG starting from Schultz Nathan J., who sale 7,007 shares at the price of $16.10 back on Mar 15. After this action, Schultz Nathan J. now owns 235,626 shares of Chegg Inc., valued at $112,801 using the latest closing price.

Lem Esther, the CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER of Chegg Inc., sale 5,700 shares at $16.86 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Lem Esther is holding 171,300 shares at $96,128 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHGG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.92 for the present operating margin

+74.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chegg Inc. stands at +34.77. The total capital return value is set at 0.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.42. Equity return is now at value 28.10, with 10.50 for asset returns.

Based on Chegg Inc. (CHGG), the company’s capital structure generated 108.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.00. Total debt to assets is 49.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.24.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Chegg Inc. (CHGG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.