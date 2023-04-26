Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL): A Technical Analysis

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE: CRL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.34. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) is $251.62, which is $63.73 above the current market price. The public float for CRL is 50.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRL on April 26, 2023 was 553.10K shares.

CRL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE: CRL) has dropped by -7.96 compared to previous close of 203.83. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CRL’s Market Performance

CRL’s stock has fallen by -8.94% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.19% and a quarterly drop of -23.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.83% for Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.44% for CRL’s stock, with a -14.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRL stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for CRL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRL in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $255 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to CRL, setting the target price at $240 in the report published on September 30th of the previous year.

CRL Trading at -11.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares sank -4.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRL fell by -8.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $200.02. In addition, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. saw -13.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRL starting from WALLMAN RICHARD F, who purchase 1,750 shares at the price of $220.73 back on Feb 23. After this action, WALLMAN RICHARD F now owns 21,864 shares of Charles River Laboratories International Inc., valued at $386,278 using the latest closing price.

Parisotto Shannon M, the CEVP, Disc & Safety Assessment of Charles River Laboratories International Inc., sale 4,558 shares at $254.41 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Parisotto Shannon M is holding 6,010 shares at $1,159,619 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.41 for the present operating margin

+33.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Charles River Laboratories International Inc. stands at +12.23. The total capital return value is set at 11.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.44. Equity return is now at value 17.90, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL), the company’s capital structure generated 105.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.40. Total debt to assets is 41.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.