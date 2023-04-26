Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.93.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) is $3.75, which is $2.53 above the current market price. The public float for CRGE is 97.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.97% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CRGE on April 26, 2023 was 323.78K shares.

CRGE) stock’s latest price update

Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: CRGE)’s stock price has gone rise by 13.55 in comparison to its previous close of 1.07, however, the company has experienced a 12.50% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CRGE’s Market Performance

CRGE’s stock has risen by 12.50% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.52% and a quarterly drop of -9.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.95% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.08% for Charge Enterprises Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.24% for CRGE’s stock, with a -35.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRGE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRGE stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CRGE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRGE in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $4.50 based on the research report published on October 14th of the previous year 2022.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRGE reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for CRGE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 23rd, 2022.

CRGE Trading at 6.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.95%, as shares surge +5.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRGE rose by +14.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0860. In addition, Charge Enterprises Inc. saw -2.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRGE starting from Harper-Denson Craig, who sale 100 shares at the price of $2.50 back on Nov 23. After this action, Harper-Denson Craig now owns 0 shares of Charge Enterprises Inc., valued at $250 using the latest closing price.

Harper-Denson Craig, the COO & CCO of Charge Enterprises Inc., sale 700 shares at $2.61 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Harper-Denson Craig is holding 0 shares at $1,827 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRGE

Equity return is now at value -268.00, with -36.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.