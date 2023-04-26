CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) is above average at 4.43x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.00.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) is $94.48, which is $23.2 above the current market price. The public float for CF is 195.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CF on April 26, 2023 was 2.80M shares.

CF) stock’s latest price update

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.04 compared to its previous closing price of 74.60. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/09/22 that Europe’s Natural-Gas Problem Feeds North America’s Fertilizer Boom. How Long Will It Last?

CF’s Market Performance

CF’s stock has fallen by -3.64% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.37% and a quarterly drop of -14.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.85% for CF Industries Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.35% for CF’s stock, with a simple moving average of -21.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CF stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for CF by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for CF in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $95 based on the research report published on April 10th of the current year 2023.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CF reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $104. The rating they have provided for CF stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 21st, 2023.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to CF, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on February 13th of the current year.

CF Trading at -7.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +3.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CF fell by -3.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.19. In addition, CF Industries Holdings Inc. saw -15.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CF starting from Noonan Anne P, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $118.64 back on Aug 26. After this action, Noonan Anne P now owns 26,411 shares of CF Industries Holdings Inc., valued at $355,920 using the latest closing price.

Will W Anthony, the President & CEO of CF Industries Holdings Inc., sale 102,520 shares at $110.16 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Will W Anthony is holding 322,916 shares at $11,293,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.35 for the present operating margin

+51.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for CF Industries Holdings Inc. stands at +29.91. The total capital return value is set at 53.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 44.57. Equity return is now at value 74.00, with 24.90 for asset returns.

Based on CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF), the company’s capital structure generated 63.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.97. Total debt to assets is 23.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.