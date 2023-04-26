Celanese Corporation (CE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) has decreased by -4.89 when compared to last closing price of 105.68.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/17/23 that Dow and 5 Other Stocks to Play the Future of Plastic

Is It Worth Investing in Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) is 5.77x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CE is 1.30. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Celanese Corporation (CE) is $128.77, which is $28.66 above the current market price. The public float for CE is 108.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.21% of that float. On April 26, 2023, CE’s average trading volume was 1.10M shares.

CE’s Market Performance

The stock of Celanese Corporation (CE) has seen a -8.19% decrease in the past week, with a -1.05% drop in the past month, and a -17.84% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.31% for CE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.50% for CE’s stock, with a -6.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CE stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CE in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $120 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CE reach a price target of $140, previously predicting the price at $135. The rating they have provided for CE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to CE, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

CE Trading at -9.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares sank -2.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CE fell by -8.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.36. In addition, Celanese Corporation saw -1.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CE starting from Murray Mark Christopher, who purchase 1,200 shares at the price of $117.15 back on Feb 28. After this action, Murray Mark Christopher now owns 10,589 shares of Celanese Corporation, valued at $140,580 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.86 for the present operating margin

+23.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celanese Corporation stands at +19.66. The total capital return value is set at 8.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.12. Equity return is now at value 37.70, with 10.40 for asset returns.

Based on Celanese Corporation (CE), the company’s capital structure generated 268.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.85. Total debt to assets is 57.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 243.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Celanese Corporation (CE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.