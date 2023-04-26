Carter’s Inc. (CRI) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Carter’s Inc. (NYSE: CRI) is 10.52x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CRI is 1.24.

The average price recommended by analysts for Carter’s Inc. (CRI) is $68.57, which is $0.72 above the current market price. The public float for CRI is 37.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.75% of that float. On April 26, 2023, CRI’s average trading volume was 748.09K shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

CRI) stock’s latest price update

Carter’s Inc. (NYSE: CRI)’s stock price has dropped by -6.32 in relation to previous closing price of 72.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CRI’s Market Performance

Carter’s Inc. (CRI) has seen a -3.26% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.95% decline in the past month and a -16.58% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.63% for CRI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.08% for CRI’s stock, with a -9.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for CRI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CRI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $78 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to CRI, setting the target price at $82 in the report published on April 27th of the previous year.

CRI Trading at -6.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares sank -2.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRI fell by -3.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.65. In addition, Carter’s Inc. saw -9.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRI starting from CASEY MICHAEL DENNIS, who sale 3,145 shares at the price of $75.03 back on Dec 27. After this action, CASEY MICHAEL DENNIS now owns 380,162 shares of Carter’s Inc., valued at $235,969 using the latest closing price.

CASEY MICHAEL DENNIS, the Chairman and CEO of Carter’s Inc., sale 25,380 shares at $75.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that CASEY MICHAEL DENNIS is holding 380,162 shares at $1,903,781 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.28 for the present operating margin

+45.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carter’s Inc. stands at +7.67. The total capital return value is set at 16.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.68. Equity return is now at value 29.70, with 9.30 for asset returns.

Based on Carter’s Inc. (CRI), the company’s capital structure generated 148.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.72. Total debt to assets is 48.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.94 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Carter’s Inc. (CRI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.