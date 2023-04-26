Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) has decreased by -4.05 when compared to last closing price of 8.40. Despite this, the company has experienced a -9.64% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CUK is also noteworthy at 2.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CUK is $10.92, The public float for CUK is 144.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.53% of that float. The average trading volume of CUK on April 26, 2023 was 1.91M shares.

CUK’s Market Performance

CUK’s stock has seen a -9.64% decrease for the week, with a -2.42% drop in the past month and a -16.56% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.70% for Carnival Corporation & plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.96% for CUK’s stock, with a -6.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CUK Trading at -11.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares surge +1.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUK fell by -9.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.76. In addition, Carnival Corporation & plc saw 12.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUK starting from Bernstein David, who sale 107,119 shares at the price of $11.08 back on Feb 21. After this action, Bernstein David now owns 286,041 shares of Carnival Corporation & plc, valued at $1,186,696 using the latest closing price.

WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, the Director of Carnival Corporation & plc, purchase 100,000 shares at $11.76 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that WEISENBURGER RANDALL J is holding 870,950 shares at $1,175,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.19 for the present operating margin

-11.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carnival Corporation & plc stands at -50.07. The total capital return value is set at -8.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.01. Equity return is now at value -83.70, with -13.60 for asset returns.

Based on Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK), the company’s capital structure generated 507.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.55. Total debt to assets is 69.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 469.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In summary, Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.