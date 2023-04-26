CarGurus Inc. (CARG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) has plunged by -3.26 when compared to previous closing price of 16.85, but the company has seen a -6.32% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) Right Now?

CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.63. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CarGurus Inc. (CARG) is $19.20, which is $3.15 above the current market price. The public float for CARG is 97.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CARG on April 26, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

CARG’s Market Performance

The stock of CarGurus Inc. (CARG) has seen a -6.32% decrease in the past week, with a -12.51% drop in the past month, and a -1.75% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.68% for CARG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.80% for CARG stock, with a simple moving average of -3.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CARG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CARG stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CARG by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CARG in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $12 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

CARG Trading at -6.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares sank -11.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARG fell by -6.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.58. In addition, CarGurus Inc. saw 16.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CARG starting from Zales Samuel, who sale 17,707 shares at the price of $25.02 back on Jul 21. After this action, Zales Samuel now owns 392,587 shares of CarGurus Inc., valued at $443,029 using the latest closing price.

Zales Samuel, the COO and President of CarGurus Inc., sale 2,293 shares at $25.01 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that Zales Samuel is holding 392,587 shares at $57,348 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CARG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.55 for the present operating margin

+38.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for CarGurus Inc. stands at +11.71. The total capital return value is set at 13.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.48. Equity return is now at value 34.60, with 20.10 for asset returns.

Based on CarGurus Inc. (CARG), the company’s capital structure generated 9.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.29. Total debt to assets is 7.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.02 and the total asset turnover is 1.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.56.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CarGurus Inc. (CARG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.