Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CSIQ is 1.46.

The public float for CSIQ is 50.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CSIQ on April 26, 2023 was 1.00M shares.

CSIQ) stock’s latest price update

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ)’s stock price has decreased by -2.57 compared to its previous closing price of 39.11. However, the company has seen a -4.45% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CSIQ’s Market Performance

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) has experienced a -4.45% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.59% drop in the past month, and a -8.95% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.96% for CSIQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.97% for CSIQ’s stock, with a 1.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSIQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSIQ stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CSIQ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CSIQ in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $44 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSIQ reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $43. The rating they have provided for CSIQ stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on September 08th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to CSIQ, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

CSIQ Trading at -3.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSIQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares surge +0.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSIQ fell by -4.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.29. In addition, Canadian Solar Inc. saw 23.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CSIQ

Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.