Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.75x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.58. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) by analysts is $27.80, which is $5.38 above the current market price. The public float for CWH is 38.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.65% of that float. On April 26, 2023, the average trading volume of CWH was 1.14M shares.

CWH) stock’s latest price update

Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWH) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.37 in relation to its previous close of 21.65. However, the company has experienced a 0.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/26/22 that Tech Investors Can Rent the Dip

CWH’s Market Performance

Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) has seen a 0.65% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.41% gain in the past month and a -8.51% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.67% for CWH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.66% for CWH’s stock, with a -14.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CWH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CWH stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for CWH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CWH in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $25 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

Monness Crespi & Hardt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CWH reach a price target of $36, previously predicting the price at $32. The rating they have provided for CWH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 04th, 2022.

Monness Crespi & Hardt gave a rating of “Buy” to CWH, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on June 30th of the previous year.

CWH Trading at -0.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares surge +11.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWH rose by +0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.88. In addition, Camping World Holdings Inc. saw -2.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWH starting from LEMONIS MARCUS, who sale 94,903 shares at the price of $27.69 back on Nov 23. After this action, LEMONIS MARCUS now owns 505,268 shares of Camping World Holdings Inc., valued at $2,627,883 using the latest closing price.

LEMONIS MARCUS, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Camping World Holdings Inc., sale 272,097 shares at $27.56 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that LEMONIS MARCUS is holding 600,171 shares at $7,497,669 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.37 for the present operating margin

+31.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Camping World Holdings Inc. stands at +1.97. The total capital return value is set at 15.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.57. Equity return is now at value 81.10, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH), the company’s capital structure generated 2,558.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.24. Total debt to assets is 78.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,599.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 43.25 and the total asset turnover is 1.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

To sum up, Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.