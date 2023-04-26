C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.64 in relation to its previous close of 95.86. However, the company has experienced a -2.78% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/09/23 that C.H. Robinson Reaches Standstill Agreement With Activist Investor

Is It Worth Investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) is 13.15x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CHRW is 0.80.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The public float for CHRW is 115.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.54% of that float. On April 26, 2023, CHRW’s average trading volume was 1.32M shares.

CHRW’s Market Performance

CHRW stock saw a decrease of -2.78% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.25% and a quarterly a decrease of -3.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.12% for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.77% for CHRW stock, with a simple moving average of -6.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHRW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHRW stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CHRW by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CHRW in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $87 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHRW reach a price target of $99, previously predicting the price at $107. The rating they have provided for CHRW stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2023.

CHRW Trading at -5.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHRW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares sank -3.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHRW fell by -2.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.83. In addition, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. saw 1.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHRW starting from Short Michael John, who sale 3,496 shares at the price of $101.29 back on Feb 23. After this action, Short Michael John now owns 75,928 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., valued at $354,105 using the latest closing price.

Kass Jordan T, the President, Managed Services of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., sale 5,276 shares at $97.73 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Kass Jordan T is holding 45,603 shares at $515,633 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHRW

Equity return is now at value 52.40, with 13.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.