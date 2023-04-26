BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: BCAN)’s stock price has plunge by -6.90relation to previous closing price of 3.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 31.25% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: BCAN) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BCAN is 1.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.43% of that float. The average trading volume for BCAN on April 26, 2023 was 101.85K shares.

BCAN’s Market Performance

The stock of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN) has seen a 31.25% increase in the past week, with a 31.25% rise in the past month, and a -11.07% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.38% for BCAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 27.04% for BCAN stock, with a simple moving average of -14.84% for the last 200 days.

BCAN Trading at 11.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.47%, as shares surge +33.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCAN rose by +31.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.38. In addition, BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. saw -23.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BCAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-155.31 for the present operating margin

+52.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. stands at -148.23.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.