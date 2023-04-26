Bunge Limited (BG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) has dropped by -4.05 compared to previous close of 95.24. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/26/22 that Grain Traders Reap Benefits of Global Food Crunch

Is It Worth Investing in Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) Right Now?

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BG is 0.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BG is $125.27, which is $34.52 above the current price. The public float for BG is 129.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BG on April 26, 2023 was 1.93M shares.

BG’s Market Performance

BG’s stock has seen a -6.56% decrease for the week, with a -2.71% drop in the past month and a -5.37% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.22% for Bunge Limited. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.05% for BG’s stock, with a -4.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BG stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for BG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BG in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $120 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BG reach a price target of $115, previously predicting the price at $127. The rating they have provided for BG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 09th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to BG, setting the target price at $133 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

BG Trading at -4.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares sank -4.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BG fell by -6.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.02. In addition, Bunge Limited saw -8.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BG starting from Garros Julio, who sale 1,017 shares at the price of $103.90 back on Nov 09. After this action, Garros Julio now owns 53,780 shares of Bunge Limited, valued at $105,665 using the latest closing price.

Simmons Jerry Matthews JR, the Controller, Principal Actg Off of Bunge Limited, sale 44,666 shares at $114.98 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that Simmons Jerry Matthews JR is holding 33,654 shares at $5,135,487 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.99 for the present operating margin

+6.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bunge Limited stands at +2.39. The total capital return value is set at 17.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.39. Equity return is now at value 18.30, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on Bunge Limited (BG), the company’s capital structure generated 60.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.87. Total debt to assets is 22.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.35 and the total asset turnover is 2.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bunge Limited (BG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.