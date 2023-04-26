Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.90x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BTOG is 0.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BTOG is 82.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BTOG on April 26, 2023 was 110.61K shares.

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.67 in comparison to its previous close of 0.19, however, the company has experienced a -11.75% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BTOG’s Market Performance

Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) has seen a -11.75% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -32.72% decline in the past month and a -10.01% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.67% for BTOG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.94% for BTOG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -32.25% for the last 200 days.

BTOG Trading at -25.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.88%, as shares sank -26.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTOG fell by -10.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2413. In addition, Bit Origin Ltd saw 11.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BTOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3149.59 for the present operating margin

-109.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bit Origin Ltd stands at +32.34. The total capital return value is set at -34.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.40. Equity return is now at value 27.00, with 6.80 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.