BCE Inc. (BCE) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for BCE Inc. (NYSE: BCE) is 21.45x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BCE is 0.63. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for BCE Inc. (BCE) is $48.61, which is $1.36 above the current market price. The public float for BCE is 911.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.67% of that float. On April 26, 2023, BCE’s average trading volume was 1.21M shares.

BCE) stock’s latest price update

BCE Inc. (NYSE: BCE)’s stock price has decreased by -0.40 compared to its previous closing price of 47.62. However, the company has seen a -0.40% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BCE’s Market Performance

BCE Inc. (BCE) has seen a -0.40% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 7.21% gain in the past month and a 2.51% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.16% for BCE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.97% for BCE’s stock, with a 2.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BCE Trading at 4.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.81%, as shares surge +6.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCE fell by -0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.67. In addition, BCE Inc. saw 7.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BCE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.65 for the present operating margin

+30.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for BCE Inc. stands at +11.86. The total capital return value is set at 10.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.76. Equity return is now at value 14.30, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on BCE Inc. (BCE), the company’s capital structure generated 143.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.00. Total debt to assets is 46.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 151.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BCE Inc. (BCE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.