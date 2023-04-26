Baozun Inc.’s (BZUN) Stock: A -16.70% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Baozun Inc. (BZUN) has gone down by -13.01% for the week, with a -18.01% drop in the past month and a -45.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.77% for BZUN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.70% for BZUN’s stock, with a -33.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BZUN is 0.70.

The average price predicted by analysts for BZUN is $51.41, which is $5.37 above the current price. The public float for BZUN is 54.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BZUN on April 26, 2023 was 572.58K shares.

BZUN) stock’s latest price update

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN)'s stock price has plunged by -4.68% in relation to previous closing price of 4.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -13.01% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/08/22 that Gap Sells Its China Business After 12 Years

Analysts’ Opinion of BZUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BZUN stocks, with CLSA repeating the rating for BZUN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BZUN in the upcoming period, according to CLSA is $7 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to BZUN, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

BZUN Trading at -25.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares sank -14.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZUN fell by -13.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.10. In addition, Baozun Inc. saw -19.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BZUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.58 for the present operating margin

+73.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baozun Inc. stands at -7.80. The total capital return value is set at -0.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.27. Equity return is now at value -14.80, with -6.50 for asset returns.

Based on Baozun Inc. (BZUN), the company’s capital structure generated 59.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.14. Total debt to assets is 23.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Baozun Inc. (BZUN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.