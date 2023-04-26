AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDX)’s stock price has dropped by -4.26 in relation to previous closing price of 7.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDX) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) is $10.46, which is $3.27 above the current market price. The public float for AVDX is 179.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.02% of that float. On April 26, 2023, AVDX’s average trading volume was 1.82M shares.

AVDX’s Market Performance

The stock of AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) has seen a -6.50% decrease in the past week, with a -5.27% drop in the past month, and a -34.58% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.61% for AVDX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.95% for AVDX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -16.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVDX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AVDX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for AVDX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $8 based on the research report published on November 03rd of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVDX reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for AVDX stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on April 28th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to AVDX, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on April 20th of the previous year.

AVDX Trading at -15.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares sank -7.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVDX fell by -6.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.61. In addition, AvidXchange Holdings Inc. saw -27.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVDX starting from Harris Matthew C, who sale 950,000 shares at the price of $9.00 back on Mar 08. After this action, Harris Matthew C now owns 17,979,292 shares of AvidXchange Holdings Inc., valued at $8,550,000 using the latest closing price.

Wilhite Joel, the of AvidXchange Holdings Inc., sale 13,272 shares at $9.21 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Wilhite Joel is holding 113,439 shares at $122,247 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.62 for the present operating margin

+52.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. stands at -32.02. The total capital return value is set at -10.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.86. Equity return is now at value -14.90, with -5.00 for asset returns.

Based on AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX), the company’s capital structure generated 22.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.66. Total debt to assets is 6.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.