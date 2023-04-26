Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.63 compared to its previous closing price of 179.12. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) Right Now?

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AVY is 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AVY is $205.45, which is $35.08 above the current price. The public float for AVY is 80.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AVY on April 26, 2023 was 512.55K shares.

AVY’s Market Performance

AVY stock saw an increase of -4.72% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.64% and a quarterly increase of -10.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.61% for Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.53% for AVY’s stock, with a -5.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AVY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AVY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $205 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVY reach a price target of $172, previously predicting the price at $206. The rating they have provided for AVY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 13th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to AVY, setting the target price at $195 in the report published on April 27th of the previous year.

AVY Trading at -3.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares sank -0.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVY fell by -4.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $177.02. In addition, Avery Dennison Corporation saw -5.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVY starting from Lopez Andres Alberto, who sale 5,800 shares at the price of $182.00 back on Mar 03. After this action, Lopez Andres Alberto now owns 1,315 shares of Avery Dennison Corporation, valued at $1,055,600 using the latest closing price.

Colisto Nicholas, the SVP & CIO of Avery Dennison Corporation, sale 3,842 shares at $180.43 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Colisto Nicholas is holding 7,978 shares at $693,212 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.86 for the present operating margin

+26.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avery Dennison Corporation stands at +8.38. The total capital return value is set at 20.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.95. Equity return is now at value 38.30, with 9.40 for asset returns.

Based on Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY), the company’s capital structure generated 160.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.59. Total debt to assets is 40.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 128.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.42 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.