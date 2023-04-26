Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.75 in relation to its previous close of 215.47. However, the company has experienced a -2.59% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/20/22 that ADP Settlement Offers Framework for Future Digital-Accessibility Agreements

Is It Worth Investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) Right Now?

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ADP is at 0.82.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for ADP is $242.19, which is $31.12 above the current market price. The public float for ADP is 410.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.22% of that float. The average trading volume for ADP on April 26, 2023 was 2.06M shares.

ADP’s Market Performance

ADP’s stock has seen a -2.59% decrease for the week, with a -1.14% drop in the past month and a -11.48% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.39% for Automatic Data Processing Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.16% for ADP stock, with a simple moving average of -9.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ADP by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for ADP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $211 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADP reach a price target of $223. The rating they have provided for ADP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 09th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to ADP, setting the target price at $224 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

ADP Trading at -3.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.04%, as shares sank -1.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADP fell by -2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $216.24. In addition, Automatic Data Processing Inc. saw -11.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADP starting from Albinson Brock, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $220.00 back on Mar 01. After this action, Albinson Brock now owns 5,317 shares of Automatic Data Processing Inc., valued at $330,000 using the latest closing price.

Weinstein Donald, the Corporate VP of Automatic Data Processing Inc., sale 5,075 shares at $245.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that Weinstein Donald is holding 32,950 shares at $1,243,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADP

Equity return is now at value 96.90, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.