ATRenew Inc. (RERE) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ATRenew Inc. (RERE) is $19.32, which is $9.05 above the current market price. The public float for RERE is 131.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.22% of that float. On April 26, 2023, RERE’s average trading volume was 181.60K shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

RERE) stock’s latest price update

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE: RERE)’s stock price has dropped by -12.08 in relation to previous closing price of 2.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -18.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RERE’s Market Performance

RERE’s stock has fallen by -18.95% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -26.42% and a quarterly drop of -31.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.65% for ATRenew Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.19% for RERE’s stock, with a -19.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RERE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RERE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RERE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RERE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $20 based on the research report published on July 15th of the previous year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RERE reach a price target of $20.80. The rating they have provided for RERE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 14th, 2021.

RERE Trading at -24.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RERE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.92%, as shares sank -28.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RERE fell by -20.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.70. In addition, ATRenew Inc. saw -28.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RERE

Equity return is now at value -44.80, with -36.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ATRenew Inc. (RERE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.