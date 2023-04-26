Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE: AUB)’s stock price has decreased by -15.16 compared to its previous closing price of 32.45. However, the company has seen a -14.74% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE: AUB) Right Now?

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE: AUB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.26x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.04. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) by analysts is $39.75, which is $12.22 above the current market price. The public float for AUB is 73.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.50% of that float. On April 26, 2023, the average trading volume of AUB was 818.97K shares.

AUB’s Market Performance

AUB stock saw a decrease of -14.74% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -21.37% and a quarterly a decrease of -27.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.62% for Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.79% for AUB’s stock, with a -20.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUB stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for AUB by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for AUB in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $36 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2023.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AUB reach a price target of $43. The rating they have provided for AUB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to AUB, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

AUB Trading at -22.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.17%, as shares sank -21.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUB fell by -14.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.53. In addition, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation saw -21.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUB starting from Ellett Frank Russell, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $34.53 back on Nov 14. After this action, Ellett Frank Russell now owns 37,313 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, valued at $172,642 using the latest closing price.

Ellett Frank Russell, the Director of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, purchase 5,000 shares at $35.03 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Ellett Frank Russell is holding 32,313 shares at $175,167 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.18 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation stands at +30.46. The total capital return value is set at 7.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.89. Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB), the company’s capital structure generated 74.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.54. Total debt to assets is 8.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.