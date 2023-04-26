Assessing the Risk and Potential of FTC Solar Inc.’s (FTCI) Stock

The stock of FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) has seen a 2.68% increase in the past week, with a 29.47% gain in the past month, and a -5.30% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.86% for FTCI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.14% for FTCI stock, with a simple moving average of -11.08% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) Right Now?

The average price suggested by analysts for FTCI is $4.61, which is $1.93 above the current market price. The public float for FTCI is 43.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.70% of that float. The average trading volume for FTCI on April 26, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

FTCI) stock’s latest price update

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI)’s stock price has increased by 3.88 compared to its previous closing price of 2.58. However, the company has seen a 2.68% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/08/21 that Clover Health, Stitch Fix, Coupa Software: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Analysts’ Opinion of FTCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTCI stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for FTCI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FTCI in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $5 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FTCI reach a price target of $3.50, previously predicting the price at $2. The rating they have provided for FTCI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 15th, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to FTCI, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on July 19th of the previous year.

FTCI Trading at 4.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.88%, as shares surge +26.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTCI rose by +2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.53. In addition, FTC Solar Inc. saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTCI starting from Hunkler Sean, who sale 6,407 shares at the price of $2.75 back on Apr 13. After this action, Hunkler Sean now owns 670,265 shares of FTC Solar Inc., valued at $17,619 using the latest closing price.

Morris Robert Phelps, the Chief Financial Officer of FTC Solar Inc., sale 1,579 shares at $2.75 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that Morris Robert Phelps is holding 195,426 shares at $4,342 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTCI

Equity return is now at value -108.20, with -58.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.