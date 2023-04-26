Assessing the Risk and Potential of Capital One Financial Corporation’s (COF) Stock

The stock of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) has seen a -2.67% decrease in the past week, with a 4.98% gain in the past month, and a -10.85% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.52% for COF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.93% for COF stock, with a simple moving average of -7.45% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) Right Now?

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for COF is at 1.47. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for COF is $111.71, which is $18.57 above the current market price. The public float for COF is 377.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.83% of that float. The average trading volume for COF on April 26, 2023 was 3.27M shares.

COF) stock’s latest price update

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF)’s stock price has decreased by -1.44 compared to its previous closing price of 96.34. However, the company has seen a -2.67% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of COF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COF stocks, with Odeon repeating the rating for COF by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for COF in the upcoming period, according to Odeon is $94.20 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COF reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $120. The rating they have provided for COF stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Stephens gave a rating of “Underweight” to COF, setting the target price at $79 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

COF Trading at -5.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +3.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COF fell by -2.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.00. In addition, Capital One Financial Corporation saw 2.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COF starting from Blinde Neal, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $115.16 back on Feb 14. After this action, Blinde Neal now owns 121,472 shares of Capital One Financial Corporation, valued at $921,280 using the latest closing price.

FAIRBANK RICHARD D, the Chairman and CEO of Capital One Financial Corporation, sale 12,537 shares at $114.77 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that FAIRBANK RICHARD D is holding 3,757,022 shares at $1,438,871 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.17 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Capital One Financial Corporation stands at +19.02. The total capital return value is set at 8.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.55. Equity return is now at value 14.50, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Capital One Financial Corporation (COF), the company’s capital structure generated 95.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.83. Total debt to assets is 11.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.