ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.45 in relation to its previous close of 627.38. However, the company has experienced a -5.84% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/19/22 that ASML Stock Surges as Sales Forecast Tops Estimates

Is It Worth Investing in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) Right Now?

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 31.72x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.47. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 26 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) by analysts is $787.33, which is $147.76 above the current market price. The public float for ASML is 394.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.30% of that float. On April 26, 2023, the average trading volume of ASML was 1.02M shares.

ASML’s Market Performance

ASML’s stock has seen a -5.84% decrease for the week, with a -6.45% drop in the past month and a -9.59% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.97% for ASML Holding N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.33% for ASML’s stock, with a 7.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASML

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Positive” to ASML, setting the target price at $850 in the report published on November 14th of the previous year.

ASML Trading at -5.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares sank -5.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASML fell by -5.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $651.74. In addition, ASML Holding N.V. saw 10.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASML

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.70 for the present operating margin

+49.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for ASML Holding N.V. stands at +26.56. The total capital return value is set at 46.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 41.96. Equity return is now at value 80.50, with 20.20 for asset returns.

Based on ASML Holding N.V. (ASML), the company’s capital structure generated 50.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.61. Total debt to assets is 12.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

To sum up, ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.