ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.08x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.56. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) by analysts is $114.56, which is $26.47 above the current market price. The public float for ARCB is 24.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.57% of that float. On April 26, 2023, the average trading volume of ARCB was 273.53K shares.

ARCB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCB) has plunged by -6.20 when compared to previous closing price of 94.38, but the company has seen a -6.84% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/06/23 that ArcBest Names Matt Beasley as Next Finance Chief

ARCB’s Market Performance

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) has experienced a -6.84% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.68% drop in the past month, and a 9.50% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.76% for ARCB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.53% for ARCB stock, with a simple moving average of 6.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCB stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ARCB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ARCB in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $102 based on the research report published on June 28th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARCB reach a price target of $76. The rating they have provided for ARCB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 08th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to ARCB, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on June 22nd of the previous year.

ARCB Trading at -6.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares sank -3.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCB fell by -7.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.57. In addition, ArcBest Corporation saw 26.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARCB starting from Loe Daniel E, who sale 7,555 shares at the price of $81.14 back on Nov 10. After this action, Loe Daniel E now owns 26,615 shares of ArcBest Corporation, valued at $613,013 using the latest closing price.

MCREYNOLDS JUDY R, the Chairman, President & CEO of ArcBest Corporation, sale 25,000 shares at $88.77 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that MCREYNOLDS JUDY R is holding 55,060 shares at $2,219,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.60 for the present operating margin

+10.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for ArcBest Corporation stands at +5.60. The total capital return value is set at 28.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.17. Equity return is now at value 27.60, with 12.60 for asset returns.

Based on ArcBest Corporation (ARCB), the company’s capital structure generated 38.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.59. Total debt to assets is 17.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.96 and the total asset turnover is 2.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.