Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of The Hershey Company (HSY)

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is above average at 33.04x. The 36-month beta value for HSY is also noteworthy at 0.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 16 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HSY is $256.05, which is -$6.09 below than the current price. The public float for HSY is 146.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.40% of that float. The average trading volume of HSY on April 26, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

HSY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) has increased by 0.76 when compared to last closing price of 261.00.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/04/22 that Hershey Boosts Guidance After Third-Quarter Sales Rise 13%

HSY’s Market Performance

The Hershey Company (HSY) has experienced a 1.30% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.10% rise in the past month, and a 19.38% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.01% for HSY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.18% for HSY’s stock, with a 13.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HSY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HSY stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for HSY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for HSY in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $243 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HSY reach a price target of $255, previously predicting the price at $230. The rating they have provided for HSY stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 29th, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to HSY, setting the target price at $235 in the report published on March 24th of the current year.

HSY Trading at 6.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.13% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.11%, as shares surge +4.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSY rose by +1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $257.98. In addition, The Hershey Company saw 13.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HSY starting from Grover Rohit, who sale 2,925 shares at the price of $262.12 back on Apr 21. After this action, Grover Rohit now owns 21,995 shares of The Hershey Company, valued at $766,701 using the latest closing price.

McCalman Jennifer, the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of The Hershey Company, sale 96 shares at $257.16 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that McCalman Jennifer is holding 2,315 shares at $24,687 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.36 for the present operating margin

+42.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Hershey Company stands at +15.79. The total capital return value is set at 26.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.34. Equity return is now at value 54.00, with 15.30 for asset returns.

Based on The Hershey Company (HSY), the company’s capital structure generated 155.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.80. Total debt to assets is 46.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 110.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In summary, The Hershey Company (HSY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.