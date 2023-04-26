Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of SAI.TECH Global Corporation (SAI)

The price-to-earnings ratio for SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ: SAI) is above average at 8.62x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SAI is 6.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.20% of that float. The average trading volume of SAI on April 26, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

SAI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ: SAI) has jumped by 47.93 compared to previous close of 2.79. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SAI’s Market Performance

SAI’s stock has fallen by -2.00% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 240.56% and a quarterly rise of 194.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 35.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 24.60% for SAI.TECH Global Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 96.15% for SAI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 31.58% for the last 200 days.

SAI Trading at 160.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 35.80%, as shares surge +251.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +242.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAI fell by -3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.25. In addition, SAI.TECH Global Corporation saw 105.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.23 for the present operating margin

-4.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for SAI.TECH Global Corporation stands at -83.15.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 33.68.

Conclusion

In summary, SAI.TECH Global Corporation (SAI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.