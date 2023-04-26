Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI)

The 36-month beta value for POAI is also noteworthy at 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for POAI is $100.00, which is $1.88 above than the current price. The public float for POAI is 75.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.30% of that float. The average trading volume of POAI on April 26, 2023 was 88.24K shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

POAI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) has decreased by -3.56 when compared to last closing price of 3.23.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -45.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

POAI’s Market Performance

POAI’s stock has fallen by -45.75% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -48.15% and a quarterly drop of -63.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.47% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 22.78% for Predictive Oncology Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -46.55% for POAI’s stock, with a -58.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

POAI Trading at -55.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.47%, as shares sank -44.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POAI fell by -45.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.70. In addition, Predictive Oncology Inc. saw -49.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POAI starting from HANDLEY DANIEL E, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $0.41 back on Dec 15. After this action, HANDLEY DANIEL E now owns 120,513 shares of Predictive Oncology Inc., valued at $2,460 using the latest closing price.

MYERS ROBERT L, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Predictive Oncology Inc., purchase 8,795 shares at $0.57 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that MYERS ROBERT L is holding 71,265 shares at $5,001 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1014.16 for the present operating margin

+6.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Predictive Oncology Inc. stands at -1709.62. Equity return is now at value -84.30, with -76.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.02.

Conclusion

In summary, Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.