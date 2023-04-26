Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Owens Corning (OC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) is above average at 7.89x. The 36-month beta value for OC is also noteworthy at 1.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for OC is $110.27, which is $9.95 above than the current price. The public float for OC is 90.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.70% of that float. The average trading volume of OC on April 26, 2023 was 870.81K shares.

The stock of Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) has increased by 2.17 when compared to last closing price of 99.95.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OC’s Market Performance

Owens Corning (OC) has experienced a 1.09% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.99% rise in the past month, and a 11.17% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.18% for OC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.09% for OC’s stock, with a 13.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for OC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for OC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $79 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OC reach a price target of $95, previously predicting the price at $82. The rating they have provided for OC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 18th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to OC, setting the target price at $103 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

OC Trading at 5.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +12.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OC rose by +1.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.73. In addition, Owens Corning saw 19.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OC starting from Sandri Marcio A, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $100.00 back on Apr 18. After this action, Sandri Marcio A now owns 62,962 shares of Owens Corning, valued at $800,000 using the latest closing price.

Russell Paula, the EVP, Chief HR Officer of Owens Corning, sale 3,000 shares at $100.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 18, which means that Russell Paula is holding 21,364 shares at $300,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.52 for the present operating margin

+27.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Owens Corning stands at +12.71. The total capital return value is set at 23.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.45. Equity return is now at value 27.40, with 11.70 for asset returns.

Based on Owens Corning (OC), the company’s capital structure generated 70.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.34. Total debt to assets is 29.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

In summary, Owens Corning (OC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.