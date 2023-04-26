Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Olin Corporation (OLN)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) is above average at 6.16x. The 36-month beta value for OLN is also noteworthy at 1.44.

The public float for OLN is 129.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.79% of that float. The average trading volume of OLN on April 26, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

OLN) stock’s latest price update

Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.81 compared to its previous closing price of 56.62. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OLN’s Market Performance

Olin Corporation (OLN) has seen a -3.73% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 5.05% gain in the past month and a -4.87% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.22% for OLN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.85% for OLN’s stock, with a 0.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for OLN by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for OLN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $50 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OLN reach a price target of $65, previously predicting the price at $60. The rating they have provided for OLN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

OLN Trading at -3.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +4.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLN fell by -3.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.17. In addition, Olin Corporation saw 2.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLN starting from Gumpel Damian, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $62.65 back on Feb 16. After this action, Gumpel Damian now owns 17,155 shares of Olin Corporation, valued at $814,410 using the latest closing price.

Alderman Heidi S, the Director of Olin Corporation, sale 2,000 shares at $64.01 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Alderman Heidi S is holding 0 shares at $128,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLN

Equity return is now at value 50.20, with 15.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Olin Corporation (OLN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.