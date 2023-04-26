Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)

The 36-month beta value for NNDM is also noteworthy at 1.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NNDM is $10.00, The public float for NNDM is 250.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.24% of that float. The average trading volume of NNDM on April 26, 2023 was 2.39M shares.

NNDM) stock’s latest price update

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM)’s stock price has dropped by -1.24 in relation to previous closing price of 2.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NNDM’s Market Performance

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) has seen a -4.40% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.72% decline in the past month and a -12.13% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.17% for NNDM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.59% for NNDM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NNDM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NNDM stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for NNDM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NNDM in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $8 based on the research report published on October 21st of the previous year 2016.

NNDM Trading at -11.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares sank -8.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNDM fell by -4.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.58. In addition, Nano Dimension Ltd. saw 3.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NNDM

Equity return is now at value -18.20, with -17.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.