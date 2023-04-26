Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV)

The 36-month beta value for TV is also noteworthy at 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TV is $9.02, which is $3.26 above than the current price. The public float for TV is 559.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.72% of that float. The average trading volume of TV on April 26, 2023 was 2.52M shares.

TV) stock’s latest price update

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.91 in comparison to its previous close of 4.86, however, the company has experienced a -8.79% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TV’s Market Performance

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) has experienced a -8.79% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.43% drop in the past month, and a -19.90% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.72% for TV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.93% for TV’s stock, with a simple moving average of -19.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TV stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TV in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $6 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TV reach a price target of $6.50. The rating they have provided for TV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 29th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to TV, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on August 11th of the previous year.

TV Trading at -9.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares sank -2.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TV fell by -8.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.18. In addition, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. saw 2.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.93 for the present operating margin

+30.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. stands at -15.24. The total capital return value is set at 2.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.69. Equity return is now at value 33.20, with 14.20 for asset returns.

Based on Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV), the company’s capital structure generated 89.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.26. Total debt to assets is 37.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 87.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

In summary, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.